Hilary Weinger, PSY
Overview
Hilary Weinger, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 56 E 87th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 828-3114
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is the greatest of all time. Life changer. Call her and I hope you can get an appointment. Plus she takes insurance.
About Hilary Weinger, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Hilary Weinger accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilary Weinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hilary Weinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilary Weinger.
