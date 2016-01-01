Hilary Lukoff accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilary Lukoff
Overview
Hilary Lukoff is a Neuropsychologist in Fairfax, VA.
Hilary Lukoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Neurology - Fairfax8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hilary Lukoff?
About Hilary Lukoff
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1447746383
Frequently Asked Questions
Hilary Lukoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hilary Lukoff works at
Hilary Lukoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hilary Lukoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hilary Lukoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hilary Lukoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.