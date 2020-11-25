Hila Gilberd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hila Gilberd, PA
Overview
Hila Gilberd, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.

Locations
Pembroke Pines Office400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-8000Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was amazing, she listen to my daughters concerns and was very caring, loved her.
About Hila Gilberd, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184613911
Hila Gilberd accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hila Gilberd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Hila Gilberd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hila Gilberd.
