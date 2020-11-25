See All Physicians Assistants in Pembroke Pines, FL
Hila Gilberd, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Hila Gilberd, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (14)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hila Gilberd, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

Hila Gilberd works at Pediatric Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
Lucia Kraus, PA-C
8 (29)
View Profile
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
Amy Greenberg, PA-C
10 (14)
View Profile
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
Matthew Hendricks, PA-C
10 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pembroke Pines Office
    400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 105, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hila Gilberd?

    Nov 25, 2020
    She was amazing, she listen to my daughters concerns and was very caring, loved her.
    Rachel — Nov 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hila Gilberd, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Hila Gilberd, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hila Gilberd to family and friends

    Hila Gilberd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hila Gilberd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hila Gilberd, PA.

    About Hila Gilberd, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184613911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hila Gilberd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hila Gilberd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hila Gilberd works at Pediatric Associates in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Hila Gilberd’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Hila Gilberd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hila Gilberd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hila Gilberd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hila Gilberd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Hila Gilberd, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.