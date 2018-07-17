See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Hieu Truong is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    5876 S Pecos Rd # B, Las Vegas, NV 89120
(702) 733-0744

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acne
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 17, 2018
    She’s great. She took the time to explain everything she was doing and looking for
    Natasha — Jul 17, 2018
    About Hieu Truong

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700326154
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hieu Truong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hieu Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Hieu Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hieu Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hieu Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hieu Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

