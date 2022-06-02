See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD

Optometry
5 (135)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Bhakta works at Planet Vision Eyecare in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dari Shapiro, OD
Dr. Dari Shapiro, OD
4 (26)
View Profile
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
10 (115)
View Profile
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
10 (555)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Planet Vision Eyecare
    8755 Hypoluxo Rd Ste 2, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-7600
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Binocular Vision Disorder
Cataract
Computer Vision Syndrome
Binocular Vision Disorder
Cataract
Computer Vision Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Computer Vision Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Multifocal Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhakta?

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Hettel Bhakta is outstanding and one of the best Optometrist I have ever had the pleasure of being a patient. She gave an antibiotic that didn't react with the responsiveness and I immediately called the emergency line that she gave me and called me back in 5 minutes. She took me immediately and met me at the office and we called my PCP to get permission for the most powerful antibiotic which worked and my eye healed. Multiple optometry machines in the office at then Lake Worth. The only negative is the office manager. I am not sure if she still works there however she is a major negative black eye because of her derogatory attitude. I don't remember her name however she was the office manager in April/May 2021. I would like that Dr. Hettel Bhakta accepted my insurance like other well-known optometry offices do.
    Paul Cumpton — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhakta to family and friends

    Dr. Bhakta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bhakta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD.

    About Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831332519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Aran Eye Associates
    Residency
    Internship
    • Braverman Eye Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Manchester Institute Of Science and Technology, Uk
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhakta works at Planet Vision Eyecare in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bhakta’s profile.

    Dr. Bhakta speaks Creole, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hetel Bhakta, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.