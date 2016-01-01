Hetal Patel, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hetal Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hetal Patel, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hetal Patel, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Hetal Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Bluestone Physician Services Fl LLC10150 Highland Manor Dr Ste 240, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 259-1013
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hetal Patel?
About Hetal Patel, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730585175
Frequently Asked Questions
Hetal Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hetal Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hetal Patel works at
Hetal Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hetal Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hetal Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hetal Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.