Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD
Overview
Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD is an Optometrist in Bellaire, TX.
Dr. Palermo works at
Locations
Bellaire & Katy Eye Consultants6330 West Loop S Ste 100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 661-6500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Palermo's care for 2 years, now. He is always warm, gives thorough explanations and spends all the time needed to make sure that I never leave with doubts about my treatment. His office staff is professional, and caring.
About Dr. Hernan Palermo, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1003851452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palermo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palermo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palermo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palermo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.
