Dr. Harry Boparai, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boparai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Boparai, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Boparai, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Affil Hosps.
Dr. Boparai works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake EyeCare, PS1837 156th Ave NE Ste 201, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (206) 219-9780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boparai?
Excellent experience - cares about patients, looks at the issue from many sides. Treats the person not just a particular issue - holistic approach to the treatment.
About Dr. Harry Boparai, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1639190150
Education & Certifications
- Aran Eye Institute|Indian Hlth Srvc
- Suny Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boparai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boparai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boparai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boparai works at
Dr. Boparai speaks French, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
378 patients have reviewed Dr. Boparai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boparai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boparai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boparai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.