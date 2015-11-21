Overview

Dr. Harry Boparai, OD is an Optometrist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Affil Hosps.



Dr. Boparai works at Overlake EyeCare, PS in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.