Dr. Demmin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Demmin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Herbert Demmin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Nashua, NH.
Dr. Demmin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New England Center for Comprehensive Counseling Services65 Technology Way Ste 3W7, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 886-5565
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demmin?
About Dr. Herbert Demmin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912062167
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demmin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demmin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Demmin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demmin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.