Dr. Herbert Coard, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Herbert Coard, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.
Locations
Coard Psychological Associates834 Willow St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 800-6036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coard has helped me examine my past and given me techniques to deal with depression and anxiety. He is quick to get to the point and we have made more progress in a short time than I have with all previous therapists put together. Sometimes, it just takes the right person to unlock doors.
About Dr. Herbert Coard, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1609931351
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Towson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coard speaks American Sign Language.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Coard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coard.
