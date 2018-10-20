Overview

Dr. Herbert Coard, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Coard works at Coard Psychological Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.