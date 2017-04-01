Dr. Hensel Ward, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hensel Ward, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hensel Ward, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Cincinnati Eye Institute and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ward works at
C H Venture Company Inc2242 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 390-7773
- 2 2205 N Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 390-7773
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Ward was my Psychiatrist & Psychologist off&on 4many years,after an injury left me with PTSD, as well as family issues. I would,&have recommended Dr Ward 2many ppl, &will continue 2do so. Actually,I still owe him a bill,&haven't been contacted by any agency2pay. I filed bankruptcy,&did not include Dr.Ward, because I totally intended2pay. I became disabled&had no ability to pay,4a long time, but if there is a credit co. I can arrange pmt. through,I would pay he& Sally IMMEDIATELY.
- Clinical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083711162
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- Wright State University / Main Campus
