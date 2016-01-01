Henry Drummond Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Henry Drummond Sr, LCSW
Overview
Henry Drummond Sr, LCSW is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3711 Long Beach Blvd Ste 1016B, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 413-1895
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Henry Drummond Sr, LCSW
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1326062225
Henry Drummond Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Henry Drummond Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Henry Drummond Sr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Henry Drummond Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Henry Drummond Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Henry Drummond Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Henry Drummond Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.