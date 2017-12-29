Dr. Ahlstrom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry Ahlstrom, PHD
Overview
Dr. Henry Ahlstrom, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atascadero, CA.
Dr. Ahlstrom works at
Locations
Dayna Nelson Psyd Family Psychology A Professional Corporation5805 Capistrano Ave Ste B, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 237-6614
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding provider ! I have seen a number of providers in the past. I started seeing Dr. Ahlstrom for PTSD. Sensorimotor psychotherapy has helped Me began to heal from trauma. Compassionate provider with the ability to focus on mindfulness.
About Dr. Henry Ahlstrom, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619945870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahlstrom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahlstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahlstrom works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahlstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahlstrom.
