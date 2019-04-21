Dr. Henrietta Evans, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Henrietta Evans, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Henrietta Evans, DNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Tranquility Behavioral Health Clinic & TMS center201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste A500, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (832) 879-2107Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evans has been a God send for me. She is thorough, listens, and does not rush you. She is very caring and wants the best (physically and emotionally) for you. I’m so glad I lucked out and found her and her spectacular staff.
About Dr. Henrietta Evans, DNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1366768277
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)
- University Of Phoenix MSN-PMNP Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.