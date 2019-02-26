Dr. Laurenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helene Laurenti, PHD
Dr. Helene Laurenti, PHD is a Psychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Allen Melvin MD PA3315 Springbank Ln Ste 302, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 540-5566
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Laurenti offers excellent science-based therapy. She doesn't just sit there and validate your feelings, but offers smart, compassionate insight and valuable resources. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Helene Laurenti, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Laurenti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laurenti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.