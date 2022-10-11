Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paslay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prescott, AZ.
Dr. Paslay works at
Locations
Paslay Health Care3625 Crossings Dr Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 277-0593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our initial appointment was so thorough, we were very impressed. Her medical knowledge runs very deep and she is very personable!
About Dr. Helen Paslay, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1326431214
Education & Certifications
- Grand Canyon University (Fnp)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paslay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paslay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paslay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paslay works at
Dr. Paslay speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Paslay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paslay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paslay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paslay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.