See All Physicians Assistants in Spartanburg, SC
Helen McKinney, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Helen McKinney, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Helen McKinney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spartanburg, SC. 

Helen McKinney works at Champaign Dental Group in Spartanburg, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Jian Wu, PA-C
Jian Wu, PA-C
10 (29)
View Profile
Ethan Casey, PA-C
Ethan Casey, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Amy Krahl, PA-C
Amy Krahl, PA-C
10 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Emergency Medicine - Spartanburg Medical Center
    101 E Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-7048
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Helen McKinney?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Helen McKinney, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Helen McKinney, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Helen McKinney to family and friends

Helen McKinney's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Helen McKinney

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Helen McKinney, PA-C.

About Helen McKinney, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295236438
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Helen McKinney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Helen McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Helen McKinney works at Champaign Dental Group in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Helen McKinney’s profile.

Helen McKinney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Helen McKinney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Helen McKinney, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.