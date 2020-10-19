Helen McKibben is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen McKibben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Helen McKibben
Offers telehealth
Overview
Helen McKibben is a Counselor in Silver Spring, MD.
Helen McKibben works at
Locations
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers8561 Fenton St Ste 250, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (202) 215-3565
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Helen with anxiety; I didn't expect to leave with self-esteem. Her unique approach is focused on learning to listen to myself, to trust myself, rather than just on symptom management. Her deceptively simple (and deeply challenging) system of care has helped me rewire my brain, replacing the mean little self-critical voice of anxiety with space for my own thoughts. That regard for my own opinion is a new thing for me, and helped me leave a toxic job, end a mediocre relationship, set happy, communicative boundaries with my mom, and be compassionate with myself in a whole new way. If you don't want to change your life, don't call Helen.
About Helen McKibben
- Counseling
- English
- 1467678243
