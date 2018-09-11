See All Nurse Practitioners in Albany, NY
Helen McDonald, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Helen McDonald, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY. 

Helen McDonald works at ST PETERS FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Peter's Family Health Center
    326 S PEARL ST, Albany, NY 12202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-4942
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Helen is a fantastic provider who takes the time to truly listen and care. I would recommend her to any family member or friend.
    About Helen McDonald, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952821118
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Helen McDonald, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Helen McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Helen McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Helen McDonald works at ST PETERS FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Albany, NY. View the full address on Helen McDonald’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Helen McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

