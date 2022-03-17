See All Counselors in Roswell, NM
Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC is a Counselor in Roswell, NM. They graduated from University Of Northern Iowa and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

Helen Kintonis-Brooks works at Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC, MA ED, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Counselor/ Psychotherapist Mental Health in Roswell, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC, MA ED, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Counselor/ Psychotherapist Mental Health
    106 E Linda Vista Blvd Ste 104, Roswell, NM 88201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 599-8745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Helen Kintonis-Brooks?

    Mar 17, 2022
    Helen V Brooks personally called me to apologize for the office staffs lack of following protocol & rudeness regarding my appointment. Her appointments are to be set only by her. She was extremely kind, understanding & caring.
    Dionana A Furrh — Mar 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC
    How would you rate your experience with Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Helen Kintonis-Brooks to family and friends

    Helen Kintonis-Brooks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Helen Kintonis-Brooks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC.

    About Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336459411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CCMHC - Cerified Clinical Mental Health Counselor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NMPS - New Mexico Psychiatric Services
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Northern Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • B.S. Iowa State University Sciences and Technology, Ames, Iowa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Kintonis-Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Helen Kintonis-Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Helen Kintonis-Brooks works at Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC, MA ED, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Counselor/ Psychotherapist Mental Health in Roswell, NM. View the full address on Helen Kintonis-Brooks’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Helen Kintonis-Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Kintonis-Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Kintonis-Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Kintonis-Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.