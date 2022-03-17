Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Kintonis-Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC is a Counselor in Roswell, NM. They graduated from University Of Northern Iowa and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Helen Kintonis-Brooks works at
Helen Kintonis-Brooks, LPCC, MA ED, LMHC, NCC, CCMHC, Counselor/ Psychotherapist Mental Health106 E Linda Vista Blvd Ste 104, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (480) 599-8745
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Helen V Brooks personally called me to apologize for the office staffs lack of following protocol & rudeness regarding my appointment. Her appointments are to be set only by her. She was extremely kind, understanding & caring.
- Counseling
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1336459411
- CCMHC - Cerified Clinical Mental Health Counselor
- NMPS - New Mexico Psychiatric Services
- University Of Northern Iowa
- B.S. Iowa State University Sciences and Technology, Ames, Iowa
Helen Kintonis-Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Helen Kintonis-Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Kintonis-Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Kintonis-Brooks works at
Helen Kintonis-Brooks speaks Greek and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Helen Kintonis-Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Kintonis-Brooks.
