Helen Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Helen Dolan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Helen Dolan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Utica, NY.
Helen Dolan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Pllc1450 Champlin Ave, Utica, NY 13502 Directions (315) 624-9000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Helen Dolan?
Helen is very caring and is extremely helpful.
About Helen Dolan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104098631
Frequently Asked Questions
Helen Dolan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Helen Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Helen Dolan works at
2 patients have reviewed Helen Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.