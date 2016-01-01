See All Surgical Assistants in Carmichael, CA
Helen Dahlberg, PA-C

Surgical Assistance
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Helen Dahlberg, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Carmichael, CA. 

Helen Dahlberg works at Mercy Medical Group in Carmichael, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle - Gynecological Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave Ste 200, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Helen Dahlberg, PA-C

  • Surgical Assistance
  • English
  • Female
  • 1184280505
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Helen Dahlberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Helen Dahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Helen Dahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Helen Dahlberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Dahlberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Dahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Dahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

