Helen Cordova

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Overview

Helen Cordova is a Nurse Practitioner in Tarzana, CA. 

Helen Cordova works at Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group - Tarzana
    18607 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 600-1472
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 09, 2022
Helen Cordova is a professional who truly cares about her patients and their health. She really listens, she is up to date on your file before seeing or calling you. Very thorough and has a very positive attitude. You will always feel like you are special and not hurried. Highly recommended.
Kim Hopkins — Sep 09, 2022
Helen Cordova
About Helen Cordova

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1346840881
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Helen Cordova has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Helen Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Helen Cordova works at Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Helen Cordova’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Helen Cordova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Helen Cordova.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Helen Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Helen Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

