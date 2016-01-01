Dr. Helana Barry, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helana Barry, PHD
Overview
Dr. Helana Barry, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital
Locations
Helana Barry, Ph.d.550 Silver Spur Rd Ste 210, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90275 Directions (310) 544-2260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Helana Barry, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1871501163
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- San Diego County Mental Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
