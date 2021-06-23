See All Chiropractors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC

Chiropractic
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC is a Chiropractor in Rochester, NY. 

Dr. Schamberger works at Schamberger Chiropractic in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    105 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14626 (585) 663-4574

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285622472
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Heinz Schamberger, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schamberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schamberger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schamberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schamberger works at Schamberger Chiropractic in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schamberger’s profile.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Schamberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schamberger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schamberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schamberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

