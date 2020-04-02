Dr. Heidi Young, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Young, OD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Young, OD is an Optometrist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Ezra L. Galler M.d.100 Highland Ave Ste 304, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 728-1400
Vision World1400 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 463-6696
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visits are always fantastic .. Dr. Young is very knowledge and highly professional
About Dr. Heidi Young, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1952401978
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
