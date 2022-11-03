See All Counselors in Libertyville, IL
Heidi Wodrich, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Heidi Wodrich, LPC

Counseling
5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Heidi Wodrich, LPC is a Counselor in Libertyville, IL. 

Heidi Wodrich works at Living Pono Counseling in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Round Lake Beach, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Living Pono Counseling
    1860 W Winchester Rd Ste 205, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 989-4708
  2. 2
    Virtual Office
    2189 N Il Route 83, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 354-0354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
Midlife Changes Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Meridian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Heidi Wodrich?

    Nov 03, 2022
    Heidi is phenomenal to work with! As someone who had never worked with a therapist before, I was nervous about beginning our work. However, during every session, Heidi made me feel heard, accepted and valued. She helped me understand difficult situations I’ve navigated throughout my life with an emphasis on empowerment. She gave me distinctive tools that allowed me to process my feelings or work through obstacles. After our work together, I finally felt like I had a voice again and was equipped to navigate even the toughest of times. She is so lovely and sweet and I would highly recommend working with her! I cannot say enough about how much she has changed my life!
    Maya — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Heidi Wodrich, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Heidi Wodrich, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Heidi Wodrich to family and friends

    Heidi Wodrich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Heidi Wodrich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heidi Wodrich, LPC.

    About Heidi Wodrich, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982029997
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Community Youth Network, Grayslake Il
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Barat College, Lake Forest Il
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Wodrich, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Wodrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Wodrich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Wodrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Heidi Wodrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Wodrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Wodrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Wodrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Heidi Wodrich, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.