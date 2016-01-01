Heidi Velez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Velez, LPC-S
Overview
Heidi Velez, LPC-S is a Counselor in Spring, TX.
Heidi Velez works at
Locations
Northwest Houston Physical Therapy Gp1001 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Spring, TX 77380
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Heidi Velez, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1598754186
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Velez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Velez works at
6 patients have reviewed Heidi Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Velez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Velez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Velez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.