Heidi Swailes, MC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Heidi Swailes, MC is a Counselor in Bellevue, WA. 

Heidi Swailes works at United Treatment & Therapy in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Treatment & Therapy
    12737 NE Bel Red Rd Ste 260, Bellevue, WA 98005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-0033
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Heidi Swailes, MC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639367915
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Swailes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Swailes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Swailes works at United Treatment & Therapy in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Heidi Swailes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Heidi Swailes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Swailes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Swailes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Swailes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

