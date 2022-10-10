Heidi Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Sullivan, NP
Overview
Heidi Sullivan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA.
Heidi Sullivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's/Candler Primary Care - Islands102 Bryan Wood Rd, Savannah, GA 31410 Directions (912) 898-1122
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Sullivan?
At first I was skeptical about seeing a NP as my PCP but Heidi was very thorough. I questioned her on everything and she explained everything so that I could understand. She referred me for follow-ups and her office has remained in contact with me as I navigate through this process. I am so thankful for her thoroughness because multiple Drs have overlooked the condition for YEARS...THANK YOU HEIDI!!!
About Heidi Sullivan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295188498
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Sullivan works at
2 patients have reviewed Heidi Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.