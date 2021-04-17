Heidi Stoddard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Stoddard, PSY
Overview
Heidi Stoddard, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Allen, TX.
Locations
Dr Heidi H. Stoddard & Associates100 Allentown Pkwy Ste 114, Allen, TX 75002 Directions (972) 359-1077
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
she's a wonderful therapist and really does help talking to her when it comes to problems with yourself, family or even other things. She is very kind and pretty funny and is wonderful when it comes to talking kids, she always makes sure to make time to talk and make appointments if you don't want to wait to talk to her. I 100% recommend her.
About Heidi Stoddard, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760521249
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Stoddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Heidi Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Stoddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.