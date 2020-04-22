See All Nurse Practitioners in Olympia, WA
Heidi Sedra, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Heidi Sedra, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Heidi Sedra works at Olympia Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympia Family Medicine
    3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 200, Olympia, WA 98502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 596-4899
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Heidi Sedra, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568712776
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Sedra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Sedra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Sedra works at Olympia Family Medicine in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Heidi Sedra’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Heidi Sedra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Sedra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Sedra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Sedra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

