Dr. Heidi Schauffele, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schauffele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Schauffele, OD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Schauffele, OD is an Optometrist in Sacramento, CA.
Dr. Schauffele works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas Fleischmann OD & Heidi Schauffele OD3704 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 265-2287
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schauffele?
About Dr. Heidi Schauffele, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1801847306
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schauffele accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schauffele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schauffele works at
Dr. Schauffele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schauffele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schauffele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schauffele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.