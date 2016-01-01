Heidi King accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi King, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi King, LMHC is a Counselor in Boston, MA.
Heidi King works at
Locations
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Wellness Associates LLC268 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (781) 264-4382
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
About Heidi King, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1770651085
