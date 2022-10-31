Heidi Johnson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Johnson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Johnson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University.
Heidi Johnson works at
Locations
FAU Medicine Primary Care880 NW 13th St Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 566-5328Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Cambridge Medical Group10817 S Jog Rd Ste 230, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 634-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Heidi Johnson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Atlantic University
- Florida Atlantic University Master Degree
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Heidi Johnson works at
14 patients have reviewed Heidi Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.