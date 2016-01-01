See All Nurse Practitioners in New Orleans, LA
Heidi Huber, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (6)
Heidi Huber, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Heidi Huber works at Tulane Drop-In Clinic (Adolescent Medicine) in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drop-in Center
    611 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 584-1112

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Heidi Huber, NPC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194998435
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heidi Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Heidi Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heidi Huber works at Tulane Drop-In Clinic (Adolescent Medicine) in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Heidi Huber’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Heidi Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Huber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

