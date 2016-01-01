Heidi Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Huber, NPC
Overview
Heidi Huber, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA.
Heidi Huber works at
Locations
-
1
Drop-in Center611 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 584-1112
Ratings & Reviews
About Heidi Huber, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194998435
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Huber works at
6 patients have reviewed Heidi Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Huber.
