Overview

Heidi Hadlock-Evans, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Layton, UT. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    27 S Main St # 201, Layton, UT 84041
    Feb 02, 2016
    Heidi has been a blessing for my family. She makes you feel comfortable and important. She is easy to open up to and has never made me feel judged. Heidi has always listened and given great advice. After leaving her office I feel like a weight has been lifted off me. My family has never felt rushed and Heidi always makes you feel like a priority. She is very knowledgeable and I would highly recommend her to anyone. Heidi has also done wonders working with our 6 year old. Great experience.
    Layton, UT — Feb 02, 2016
    About Heidi Hadlock-Evans, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629471370
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

