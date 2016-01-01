See All Physicians Assistants in Westerville, OH
Heidi Gum, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (72)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Heidi Gum, PA is a Physician Assistant in Westerville, OH. 

Heidi Gum works at Glow Aesthetics and Wellness Center in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glow Aesthetics and Wellness Center
    580 Office Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 204-4942
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Botox® Injection
Dermatological Disorders
Acne
Botox® Injection
Dermatological Disorders

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Heidi Gum, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1346232071
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio Wesleyan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Gum, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Gum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Gum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Gum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Gum works at Glow Aesthetics and Wellness Center in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Heidi Gum’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Heidi Gum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Gum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Gum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Gum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

