Heidi Gum, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Gum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Gum, PA
Overview
Heidi Gum, PA is a Physician Assistant in Westerville, OH.
Heidi Gum works at
Locations
-
1
Glow Aesthetics and Wellness Center580 Office Pkwy, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 204-4942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Gum?
About Heidi Gum, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1346232071
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Gum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Gum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Gum works at
72 patients have reviewed Heidi Gum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Gum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Gum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Gum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.