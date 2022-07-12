Heidi Gallo, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Gallo, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Gallo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Heidi Gallo works at
Locations
-
1
Access Care Plus908 DuPont Rd # 100, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 367-6322Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heidi Gallo?
Best breathing professional ever
About Heidi Gallo, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1104807189
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Gallo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heidi Gallo works at
3 patients have reviewed Heidi Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.