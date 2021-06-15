Heidi Eck, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Eck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Eck, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Eck, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center.
Heidi Eck works at
Locations
Countryside Medical7860 SW 103rd Street Rd Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 873-4458
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Heidi is very professional. There is never any doubt that she listens to her patients or has real concern with them. She works on treatment plans that works for the patient. I have been seeing Heidi for three years now and she is compassionate, great knowledge and I recommend her highly! A true sweetheart who really listens and knows her stuff!
About Heidi Eck, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366888463
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Emporia State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Eck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Heidi Eck accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Heidi Eck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Heidi Eck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Eck.
