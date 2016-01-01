See All Physical Therapists in Fargo, ND
Heidi Bitz, PT

Physical Therapy
Heidi Bitz, PT is a Physical Therapist in Fargo, ND. 

Heidi Bitz works at Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    4110 51st Way S, Fargo, ND 58104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Heidi Bitz, PT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1386680080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Bitz, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Bitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heidi Bitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heidi Bitz works at Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Heidi Bitz’s profile.

    Heidi Bitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Bitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Bitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Bitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

