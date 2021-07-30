See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Family Medicine
Heidi Baker, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Heidi Baker works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Business Park
    2831 Business Park Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 (702) 844-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Asthma
Depression
Anxiety
Asthma
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 30, 2021
    Heidi is just the best medical professional I've ever had in my 76 years. She listens and follows through with everything we discuss. Her assistants are just as great. Love them!!!
    Charla Gutierrez — Jul 30, 2021
    About Heidi Baker, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700967304
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • N/A
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heidi Baker, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Heidi Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Heidi Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Heidi Baker works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Heidi Baker's profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Heidi Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heidi Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heidi Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heidi Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

