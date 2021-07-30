Heidi Baker, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heidi Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Heidi Baker, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Heidi Baker, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Heidi Baker works at
Locations
Business Park2831 Business Park Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 844-4848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Heidi is just the best medical professional I’ve ever had in my 76 years. She listens and follows through with everything we discuss. Her assistants are just as great. Love them!!!
About Heidi Baker, APN
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1700967304
Education & Certifications
- Weber state university
Frequently Asked Questions
Heidi Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
25 patients have reviewed Heidi Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
