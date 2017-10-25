See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD

Psychology
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Allespach works at Miami Transplant Institute in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    1801 NW 9th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2951
  2. 2
    Jefferson Reaves Sr Health Center
    1009 Nw 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-2872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Addiction
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Allespach?

    Oct 25, 2017
    I highly recommend Dr. Allespach as a therapist. She makes you feel very comfortable to discuss sensitive issues. Her vast experience, along with her trusting communication has greatly helped me with many challenging circumstances. She is absolutely a great therapist and I highly recommend Dr. Allespach.
    Diane in ft myers, fl — Oct 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Allespach to family and friends

    Dr. Allespach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Allespach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD.

    About Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932403367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allespach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allespach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allespach works at Miami Transplant Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allespach’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Allespach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allespach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allespach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allespach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Heidi Allespach, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.