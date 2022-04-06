Hedy Campos, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hedy Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hedy Campos, MSN
Overview
Hedy Campos, MSN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Drexel University Colllege of Medicine.
Hedy Campos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Campos Behavior Health Services4701 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 891-7891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hedy Campos?
I have had nothing but support from Ms. Campos!! She has helped me through some rough times and she has worked with me to get me to a better place. Her staff is very attentive! !
About Hedy Campos, MSN
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023261195
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University Colllege of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Hedy Campos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hedy Campos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hedy Campos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hedy Campos works at
13 patients have reviewed Hedy Campos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hedy Campos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hedy Campos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hedy Campos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.