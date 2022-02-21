Hedsna Rocha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hedsna Rocha, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hedsna Rocha, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Locations
Las Cruces Home Therapies2919 Hillrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-8500
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so thorough and takes the time to really listen. She is truly amazing.
About Hedsna Rocha, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689952517
Frequently Asked Questions
Hedsna Rocha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hedsna Rocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hedsna Rocha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hedsna Rocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hedsna Rocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hedsna Rocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.