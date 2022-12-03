See All Family Doctors in Wheat Ridge, CO
Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City.

Hector Lopez Frisbie works at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Family Clinic
    4990 Kipling St # B-6, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 899-3798
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes
Allergies
Asthma
Diabetes

Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    We all just got COVID and had a telehealth session with Dr. Frisbie at the end of a Friday. He was very professional, yet incredibly personable as well. Put both myself and my 88-year old mother completely at ease. If I didn't live so far away (Evergreen), I'd see about switching to him as my primary in a heartbeat!
    Mike Broughton — Dec 03, 2022
    About Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417265554
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Administration Ipade
    • Ob-Gyn Clin
    • Hospital Balbuena
    • Lasalle U Schl of Med Mexico City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hector Lopez Frisbie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hector Lopez Frisbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hector Lopez Frisbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hector Lopez Frisbie works at Colorado Family Clinic in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Hector Lopez Frisbie’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Hector Lopez Frisbie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hector Lopez Frisbie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hector Lopez Frisbie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hector Lopez Frisbie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

