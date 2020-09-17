See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Heather Zimmerman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Zimmerman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Heather Zimmerman works at Memorial Health Physicians - High-Risk OB Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lung & Sleep Care
    4700 Waters Ave Bldg 100 Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 350-4750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2020
    Very good NP! Awesome listener and very friendly. Would highly recommend.
    Brian — Sep 17, 2020
    About Heather Zimmerman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750744249
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Zimmerman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Zimmerman works at Memorial Health Physicians - High-Risk OB Care in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Heather Zimmerman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Heather Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

