Heather Yates, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Heather Yates, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Heather Yates works at Spira Care in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spira Care LLC
    7341 W 133rd St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 297-7472
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Heather Yates, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497718357
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Yates, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Yates works at Spira Care in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Heather Yates’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Heather Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Yates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

