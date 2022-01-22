See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Heather Webb, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Heather Webb, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Heather Webb, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Heather Webb works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
10 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Heather Webb?

Jan 22, 2022
Heather Webb was outstanding.She listened carefully and was extremely professional.She was very caring and interested in an extreme problem I was having with a mail order medication-she patiently explained how important this med was and insisted on following up to insure I was taken care of! I consider myself lucky to have met her. Thank you Heather
— Jan 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Heather Webb, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Heather Webb, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Heather Webb to family and friends

Heather Webb's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Heather Webb

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Heather Webb, APRN.

About Heather Webb, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730745217
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Heather Webb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Heather Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Heather Webb works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Heather Webb’s profile.

Heather Webb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Webb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Heather Webb, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.