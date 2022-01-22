Heather Webb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Heather Webb, APRN
Overview
Heather Webb, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Heather Webb works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Heather Webb?
Heather Webb was outstanding.She listened carefully and was extremely professional.She was very caring and interested in an extreme problem I was having with a mail order medication-she patiently explained how important this med was and insisted on following up to insure I was taken care of! I consider myself lucky to have met her. Thank you Heather
About Heather Webb, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730745217
Frequently Asked Questions
Heather Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Heather Webb works at
Heather Webb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.