Overview

Heather Wallace, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Heather Wallace works at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care
    1879 Savage Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-9472
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 05, 2022
    Heather is wonderful!! Goes above and beyond!!
    Karen Suggs — Aug 05, 2022
    About Heather Wallace, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962993634
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Heather Wallace, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Heather Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Heather Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Heather Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Heather Wallace works at Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Heather Wallace’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Heather Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Heather Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Heather Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Heather Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

